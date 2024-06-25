Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has introduced legislation to allow federal income tax payments to be made in Bitcoin. Exclusively reported first by the Daily Wire, this bill aims to amend the Internal …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin tumbles below $60,000 to start the week - June 25, 2024
- Bitcoin’s Trump Card: Dividing Is The Wrong Move - June 25, 2024
- Congressman Matt Gaetz Introduces Bill to Allow Federal Income Tax Payments in Bitcoin - June 25, 2024