A recent phenomenon in the Bitcoin network has raised some concerns among users and observers. Some transactions are embedding images, texts, and other data into Bitcoin’s blockchain using a technique called Ordinals Inscription. This process takes …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Controversy Rises as Bitcoin Transaction Fees Continue Climb to Historical Highs - May 7, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble After Binance’s Temporary Withdrawal Pause: Analyst Says $30K, $40K, Even $50K In Sight For Apex Crypto This Year - May 7, 2023
- Rethinking Bitcoin’s 100k Projections: Regulatory Uncertainties Could Hinder its Future Growth - May 7, 2023