“I talk to cool hip tech brands who are spending all this money on marketing right now,” says BitPay Chief Commercial Officer Sonny Singh. “All they have to do is accept bitcoin to get new customers.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cool Hip Tech Brands Don’t Get Bitcoin, But Global Brands Do - August 28, 2019
- Judge savages self-proclaimed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright - August 28, 2019
- Crypto Crash Prompts Guessing Game as Bitcoin Breaches $10,000 Again - August 28, 2019