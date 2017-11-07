The european bookmaker Coolbet believes that the price of a bitcoin will be 7500 USD at the end of the year, and over 30000 USD in the year 2020. – We believe that the technology behind Bitcoin and the possibilty to move funds without fees do that we …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Coolbet.com predicts supergrowth for Bitcoin! - November 7, 2017
- Bitcoin’s Bogeyman Cometh: Why Segwit2x Is a 51% Attack - November 7, 2017
- Ex-agent in Silk Road probe gets more prison time for bitcoin theft - November 7, 2017