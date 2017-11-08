What if the feds got in on the cryptocurrency craze? There’s now one Wall Street chief executive officer who says bitcoin presents a real enough threat to the financial system that governments will have no choice but to issue versions of their own.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Corbat Sees Governments Issuing Digital Currencies After Bitcoin - November 8, 2017
- Bitcoin hits record high after developers suspend plans to ‘fork’ currency - November 8, 2017
- The Bitcoin Bubble: A $6,000 Pokémon Card - November 8, 2017