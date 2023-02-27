The rally in bitcoin prices and lower energy costs mean shareholders might not be wiped out in the bankruptcy after all, Core Scientific said in court papers Friday. Lawyers …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price eyes $24K retest as US dollar dives into monthly close - February 27, 2023
- Core Scientific, Creditors Clash Over Shareholders’ Role as Bitcoin Rallies - February 27, 2023
- Most big cryptocurrencies increase as Bitcoin rallies - February 27, 2023