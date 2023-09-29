While gold’s performance is commendable, it’s essential to put it into perspective. Gold (yellow) vs. Bitcoin (orange), S&P 500 (green) and WTI oil (black), last 12 months. Source: TradingView Over the same period, gold’s returns have roughly matched those …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Costo sells out of gold bars, but is it a better investment than Bitcoin? - September 29, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Climbs 3% on US Shutdown and Yields Gloom, But Bitcoin Minetrix Raises $200,000 and Is the Real Winner - September 29, 2023
- Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF To Pause and Unwind Ether Futures Positions Until Effective Date - September 29, 2023