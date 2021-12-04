Today’s jobs report fell far short of expectations. If tepid economic conditions cause Federal Reserve officials to taper stimulus more slowly, could it serve as a boon for bitcoin prices?
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Could Bitcoin Prices Benefit From The Lackluster November Jobs Report? - December 4, 2021
- Bitcoin falls by a fifth, cryptos see $1 bln worth liquidated - December 4, 2021
- 5 Cryptocurrencies That Ran Circles Around Bitcoin in 2021 - December 4, 2021