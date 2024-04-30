The new spot Bitcoin ETFs offer investors 1:1 exposure to the price movement of Bitcoin. Some Wall Street investors are predicting a $1 million price tag for Bitcoin by 2030, implying the potential …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitget Wallet COO Alvin Kan Is Confident Bitcoin Runes Are Here to Stay - April 30, 2024
- Could Buying a Bitcoin ETF Help You Become a Millionaire? - April 30, 2024
- Bitcoin Slips Under $62K as Hong Kong ETFs Disappoint - April 30, 2024