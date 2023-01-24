Progress with the lightning network could push Bitcoin even higher in 2023. It’s easy to see how macroeconomic factors still influence Bitcoin’s price. Since its first verified transaction in January 2009 until now,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Could This Feature Make Bitcoin Go Parabolic in 2023? - January 24, 2023
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin’s on a Tear, Up 30% in 2 Weeks - January 24, 2023
- What is the Bitcoin Loophole, and how does it work? - January 24, 2023