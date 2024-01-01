Some believe that a greenlight will open the floodgates of institutional investment capital and that Bitcoin will never be the same as a result. Others see an ETF launch as ultimately a mixed blessing …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Institutional Impact: How Big Players are Shaping the Bitcoin Market in 2024 - January 1, 2024
- Countdown to US spot ETF: 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week - January 1, 2024
- Navigating the Risks and Rewards: Investing in the Bitcoin Market in 2024 - January 1, 2024