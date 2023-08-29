Grayscale Investments LLC got backing from a federal court to launch the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the U.S., a watershed moment in the cryptocurrency industry’s quest to tap billions of dollars from everyday investors. A three-judge appeals …
