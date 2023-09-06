The court noted that the SEC must not permit “unfair discrimination between customers, issuers, brokers or dealers,” and since Grayscale’s bitcoin ETF would be similar to approved bitcoin futures ETFs …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin short-term holders capitulate as data highlights potential generational buying opportunity - September 6, 2023
- Court’s Bitcoin ETF Ruling Isn’t a Slam Dunk - September 6, 2023
- Digital Assets Wealth Report: 6 Bitcoin Billionaires, and 22 Crypto Billionaires Globally But Over 88,000 Crypto Millionaires - September 6, 2023