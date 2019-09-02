Craig Wright asked for a 14-day extension to challenge an order requiring him to pay 500,000 Bitcoins to the Kleiman estate. Craig Wright now wants to challenge a court order requiring him to pay …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin bulls get ready smash $10,000 - September 2, 2019
- Craig Wright Challenges Court Order Requiring Him to Pay 500K Bitcoin - September 2, 2019
- Eligma Raises $4.3 Million from Bitcoin.com, Pangea - September 2, 2019