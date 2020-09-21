The District Court for the Southern District of Florida has denied Craig Wrightâ€™s request for summary judgment in a case that involves claims over ownership of about 1.1 million bitcoin (worth over …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Craig Wright Must Face Trial Over Alleged $11B Bitcoin Fortune as Request for Summary Judgment Denied - September 21, 2020
- Bitcoin and Ether in Biggest Slump Since Sept. 3 as Stock Markets Sink - September 21, 2020
- Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Holds Bitcoin From 2013 Amid Talk of Public Listing - September 21, 2020