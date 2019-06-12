Craig Wright has been ordered to appear personally at mediation to address allegations that he stole 1.1 million bitcoin (BTC) from Dave Kleiman, court documents filed on June 10 show. The …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Craig Wright Ordered to Personally Appear at Bitcoin Theft Mediation - June 12, 2019
- Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD two barriers in the way of $9000 return - June 12, 2019
- What is Bitcoin Block Explorer? - June 12, 2019