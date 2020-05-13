Craig Wright Threatened to Crash The Bitcoin Price … So What Happened?
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2020-05-12
There are many halving predictions yet to come true — among them Satoshi claimant Dr Craig Wright’s ‘long term advance notice’ from 2018 that he would crash the Bitcoin price …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)