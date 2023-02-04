The U.K. Court of Appeal ruled that a claim by Craig Wright’s Tulip Trading against 16 Bitcoin developers should go to trial in London. The claim was originally dismissed in March 2022. The case was …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Craig Wright’s UK Case Against 16 Bitcoin Developers to Go to Full Trial - February 4, 2023
- Bitcoin clings to $23.5K as trader says BTC ‘identical’ to 2020 breakout - February 4, 2023
- With a New NFT Launch, Is Bitcoin About to Soar Even Higher? - February 4, 2023