Craigslist just made it easier for you to sell your sofa for bitcoin

Craigslist just added a new button where sellers can indicate that they’ll take cryptocurrencies as payment. The notoriously minimalist site won’t process the payments. Buyers and sellers still have to exchange payment for goods at the point of sale.
