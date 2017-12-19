“Mad Money” host Jim Cramer took to the charts with technician Carley Garner to determine why gold can hold its own against bitcoin. People might think the digital currency will replace gold, but Garner’s not so sure. After looking at the weekly charts of …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cramer’s charts reveal bitcoin is not replacing gold anytime soon - December 19, 2017
- CEO Says Beware of North Korean Hackers ‘Building a Cache of Bitcoin’ - December 19, 2017
- If you’re sad you’re not Bitcoin rich, it’s because your brain is wired for regret - December 19, 2017