If parties can know or work out where the stop losses are or where the close out margin call levels are, they will drive the price in an instantaneous flash crash to pump those close-outs into their …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin Climbs Back to $50K as Inflation Bugs Watch Bond Yields - February 25, 2021
- Crash Or Boom? Bitcoin, Ethereum, DeFi And Gold In Focus - February 25, 2021
- Investors could fill 1% of their portfolios with bitcoin as it becomes more correlated with stocks, JPMorgan says - February 25, 2021