Like many women in Bitcoin, I was first introduced to it by my partner. He had been a banker, and spoke eloquently and knowledgeably about money. When he first told me about it in 2016 the thing that …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index Signals Investor Resilience Despite BTC Loss - October 7, 2022
- Will Bitcoin be threatened by the development of quantum computing? - October 7, 2022
- Creating Hope In A Business Owner’s Life With Bitcoin Adoption - October 7, 2022