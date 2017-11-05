While the lack of regulation and use by criminals once formed the basis of attacks on Bitcoin, “bubble” is the latest condemnation used by skeptics. Credit Suisse CEO Thiam used the same logic to attack Bitcoin. Speaking at a news conference in Zurich …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Argentina’s Biggest Futures Market to Add Bitcoin - November 5, 2017
- Credit Suisse CEO Has No Appetite for Bitcoin, Cries “Bubble” - November 5, 2017
- BITCOIN vs. GOLD: Which One’s A Bubble And How Much Energy Do They Really Consume - November 5, 2017