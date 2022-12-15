Bitcoin miner Core Scientific has been offered $72 million in financing by B. Riley after admitting it may not have enough cash to see out 2022.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Creditor offers Bitcoin miner Core Scientific $72M to avoid bankruptcy - December 15, 2022
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin’s Strong Correlation to ‘Dr. Copper’ Grows Healthier; Bitcoin Seesaws Back to $17.8K - December 14, 2022
- Here is why Bitcoin price gave back all its intraday gains - December 14, 2022