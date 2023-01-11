Binance plans 2023 hiring spree, and FTX recovers $5 billion in assets: CNBC Crypto World DEK: CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Markets Analysis: Is Bitcoin Heating Up? Looking at On-Chain Data for Clues - January 11, 2023
- Bitcoin SV Drops as Robinhood Ends Support; FTX Bankruptcy Update - January 11, 2023
- No, Jamie Dimon, Bitcoin Isn’t a Ponzi Scheme. It’s a Grift. - January 11, 2023