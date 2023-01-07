Amsterdam-based popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe says Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will likely plummet if it fails to see buying support …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Sell Bitcoin Dubai Becomes the Top Crypto OTC Since the Launch - January 7, 2023
- Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Says Bitcoin May See ‘Painful’ Period If This Vital Support Level Crumbles - January 7, 2023
- Billionaire Mark Cuban Issues Looming ‘Implosion’ Bitcoin And Crypto Warning - January 7, 2023