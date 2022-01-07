Widely-followed crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe sees bullish signs for Bitcoin (BTC) and one other altcoin while naming support zones for two popular smart contract platforms.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price falls to three-month low - January 7, 2022
- Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Updates His Outlook on Bitcoin (BTC) and Three Altcoins As Markets Stumble - January 7, 2022
- Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours - January 7, 2022