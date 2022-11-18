Crypto analysts are far from optimistic about Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) future, as the FTX (CRYPTO: FTT) contagion spreads fear among investors, who are increasingly moving their cryptocurrencies off …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Analyst Pegs New Bitcoin Price Target At $13.5K: ‘For Now Bears Are In Control’ - November 18, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Prediction – Can The Biggest Cryptocurrency Recover, Or Is It Time To Buy These Alt-Coins? - November 18, 2022
- Binance sees record 138K BTC inflows as opinions differ on what Bitcoin price will do next - November 18, 2022