Tom Lee predicts Bitcoin could surpass $150,000 in the next 12 to 18 months. Factors like the halving event and Federal Reserve policies could boost Bitcoin’s value. In an interview with CNBC this …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Analyst Predicts 119% Surge In Bitcoin, Citing Promise Of Spot ETF And Upcoming Halving: ‘We’ve Got More Visible Demand’ - March 9, 2024
- Bitcoin bulls eye $100,000 as the next level before its halving. Here’s what’s driving the crypto’s rally. - March 9, 2024
- Spring Forward, Bitcoin FOMO: Saturday US Briefing - March 9, 2024