A pseudonymous analyst on Twitter said that apex crypto Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could soon reach its bottom, dipping to $10,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Analyst Predicts Bitcoin Headed To This Level And Will ‘Likely Bottom Out There Soon’ - December 12, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, December 12: BTC/USD May Not Go Beyond $16,000 Support - December 12, 2022
- Bitcoin price cracks after rumors that massive selling occurred over weekend - December 12, 2022