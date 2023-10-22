Tone Vays remains skeptical about Bitcoin reaching $32,000 despite its 10% surge. Vays predicted challenges for Ethereum and foresees a decline for Litecoin against Bitcoin. What Happened: Bitcoin experienced a 10% increase in value last week. However …
