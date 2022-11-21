Popular cryptocurrency analyst ‘Capo of Crypto’ on Twitter said that market capitulation has started and the “coming week is going to be decisive.” What Happened: Capo tweeted, “I’m 100% out of the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price levels to watch as traders bet on sub-$14K BTC - November 21, 2022
- Crypto Analyst Who Accurately Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Says ‘I’m 100% Out Of Market’ - November 21, 2022
- ‘Not your keys, not your coins’: After FTX collapse, some call for a return to bitcoin’s decentralized roots to keep money safe - November 21, 2022