Longtime analyst and trader Peter Brandt told his over 607,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin BTC has violated a key metric in its bullish advance. Brandt, a Futures/FX career trader since 1975, is …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- DeVere Group CEO Brands Crypto Market Correction a Knee-Jerk Sell-Off, Predicts Bitcoin Will ‘Robustly Rebound’ - January 8, 2022
- Crypto Analyst Who Called Previous Bear Market Says Bitcoin Has Violated Its Parabolic Advance - January 8, 2022
- ‘Looking Ugly’: Crypto Prices Tumble Again After $300 Billion Sell-Off—How Low Can Bitcoin Go? - January 8, 2022