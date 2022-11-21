Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and blockchain based exchange traded funds look to start the shortened trading week out on their heels as the underlying digital token slides.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Should Full Replace-By-Fee Be Merged Into Bitcoin Core? - November 21, 2022
- Crypto and blockchain ETFs struggle as Bitcoin falls - November 21, 2022
- Grayscale refuses to share proof of reserves due to ‘security concerns’ as shares trade at a 45% discount to bitcoin - November 21, 2022