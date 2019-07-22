Speaking to CNBC in an interview on July 19, Draper, who is well known as a Bitcoin advocate, defended both Libra and Bitcoin against recent pressure from governments, particularly in the United …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto and FB’s Libra Are Bridges to a Bitcoin World, Says Tim Draper - July 22, 2019
- Bitcoin Falls; James Bullard Says Crypto Are Changing U.S. Currency System - July 22, 2019
- Bitcoin: ABC Correction Pointing Towards $8,500 - July 22, 2019