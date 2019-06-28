Crypto may not be as hot as you think. Despite Bitcoin tripling in price this quarter, consumers aren’t any more interested in downloading cryptocurrency applications on their phones and mobile …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Apps See Zero Growth as Bitcoin Price Triples This Year - June 28, 2019
- Bitcoin Price Takes Another Tumble, Shedding Nearly $1K in 20 Minutes - June 28, 2019
- Watch CoinDesk LIVE: Bitcoin in FLUX - June 28, 2019