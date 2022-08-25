Crypto ATM Bitcoin Depot to go public with $885M SPAC deal

Major United States cryptocurrency ATM provider Bitcoin Depot said today that it plans to go public via a merger with the special-purpose acquisition company GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. The two …
