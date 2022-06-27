Crypto bear market has brought Bitcoin’s energy consumption to a one-year low
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-06-27
The crypto market’s recent nosedive is also wiping off Bitcoin’s energy footprint from the world. While the energy footprint is surely going to go back up once the market bounces back, for the time …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)