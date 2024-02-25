Former hedge fund star and unabashed digital asset evangelist, Mike Novogratz, believes traditional finance will drive bitcoin’s next evolution. He also rails against outdated regulations, Baby …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz On Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run - February 25, 2024
- Bitcoin News Today: Miner Relief and Political Drama Drive Market Dynamics - February 25, 2024
- Evaluating Bitcoin Dogs’ ($0DOG) potential as Bitcoin (BTC) eyes pre-halving ATHs - February 25, 2024