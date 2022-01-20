Crypto.com says hackers stole more than $30 million in bitcoin and ethereum

Crypto.com said Thursday that cybercriminals had breached its security systems earlier in the week and made off with a total of $34 million in stolen bitcoin and ethereum. The cryptocurrency exchange …
