Losses are piling up in the crypto market after its second-worst weekly decline of 2024, a reflection of cooling demand for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and uncertainty over monetary policy. A gauge …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin futures cash-and-carry trade tanks in profit; what’s next? - June 24, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Michael Saylor Predicts BTC Will Reach $10 Million As This Innovative Learn To Earn Presale Charges Towards $3 Million - June 24, 2024
- Crypto cracks emerge as Bitcoin suffers second-worst week of 2024 - June 24, 2024