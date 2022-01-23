Coinbase Global wants to be seen as something other than an exchange primarily offering the ability to buy and sell cryptocurrency. Unfortunately for the platform – the largest in …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Crash Rocks Coinbase as Mainstream Investors Flee Bitcoin - January 23, 2022
- Here are 2 charts that explain why the stock market meltdown and bitcoin’s slump are correlated — and that crypto is not a safe-haven asset like gold - January 23, 2022
- Bitcoin and Altcoins: Is This a Market Recovery or a Dead Cat Bounce? - January 23, 2022