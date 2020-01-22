Crypto critic and gold bug Peter Schiff told Twitter followers on Sunday that he’d lost access to his Bitcoin holdings after his wallet was “corrupted.” The Final Round panel discusses these claims, …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto critic Peter Schiff loses access to his bitcoin wallet - January 21, 2020
- Square Crypto Is Creating a ‘Lightning Development Kit’ for Bitcoin Wallets - January 21, 2020
- Self-hosted bitcoin payments processor BTCPay launches new ‘Vault’ desktop app - January 21, 2020