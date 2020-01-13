Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange FTX has launched Bitcoin (BTC) options trading on Jan. 11. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried announced in a tweet yesterday that options were listed on the trading …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Futures Exchange Announces a 100-Day Trading Battle - January 13, 2020
- Crypto Derivatives Exchange FTX Launched Bitcoin Options Trading - January 13, 2020
- CME Takes Its Bitcoin Options Live, Competing With ICE’s Bakkt - January 13, 2020