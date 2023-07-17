Binance customers can now withdraw and deposit funds via Bitcoin’s Layer-2 scaling solution, the Lightning Network.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Exchange Binance Finalizes Bitcoin Lightning Network Integration - July 17, 2023
- BTC traders brace for $30K loss — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week - July 17, 2023
- Bitcoin Holds Steady Above $30K as Altcoin Rally Boosts Market Sentiment – Can BTC Bulls Push Price to $35,000 By July’s End? - July 17, 2023