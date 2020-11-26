Crypto exchange Coinbase hit by connection, latency problems as bitcoin plummets

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase said on Thursday its retail and professional-focused platforms were hit by tech problems, with users reporting difficulty trading as bitcoin plunged towards its …
