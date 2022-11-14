A new report from the Bitcoin Policy Institute discusses why the industry needs to adopt proof of reserves following the bankruptcy of FTX exchange.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Exchanges Need Proof Of Reserves: Bitcoin Policy Institute Report - November 14, 2022
- Edward Snowden says he feels ‘itch to scale back in’ to $16.5K Bitcoin - November 14, 2022
- Bitcoin Miner Cathedra Slashes Payroll Costs More Than 60% With Job, Salary Cuts - November 14, 2022