Last week’s payroll data indicated the jobless rate rose to 3.9% while wage growth also saw a softer growth. Job creation slowed to 150,000 jobs in October after rising by 297,000 in September. These …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- With proven price discovery, bitcoin’s future in the U.S. is secured - November 6, 2023
- Crypto Experts Believe Bitcoin Surge Driven By Macroenvironment, Not Just By Spot ETF Approval Anticipation: Report - November 6, 2023
- 6 Questions for Lugui Tillier about Bitcoin, Ordinals, and the future of crypto - November 6, 2023