Also called Bitcoin NFTs, Bitcoin Ordinals, started in December 2022, has been inviting opposing views in the crypto space. The crypto firm Grayscale has recently opened up on the same, stating that …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin miners might face a 30% climate change tax in the US - May 3, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed As Investors Weigh Jobs Data: Analyst Sounds Alarm On ETH, Anticipates Drop Below $500-Mark - May 3, 2023
- Bitcoin inscriptions: Are Ordinals a boon or a drag on the network? - May 2, 2023