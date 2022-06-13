Crypto firms Celsius, Binance halt withdrawals as bitcoin plummets
Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-06-13
Cryptocurrency companies on Monday blocked users from withdrawing funds as the value of bitcoin and other prominent digital assets plunged. Crypto lending company Celsius Network announced late on …
